Sayedee suffers from heart attack, admitted to BSMMU

Delawar Hossain Sayedee, who has been sentenced to prison until death for crimes committed against humanity in 1971, has suffered a heart attack inside jail.

He was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur from Kashimpur central jail on a prison ambulance as he fell ill at around 5:00 pm today, Sunday.

Sayedee was later shifted to BSMMU as his condition deteriorated.