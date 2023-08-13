Sayedee suffers from heart attack, admitted to BSMMU

Delawar Hossain Sayedee, who has been sentenced to prison until death for crimes committed against humanity in 1971, has suffered a heart attack inside jail.
He was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur from Kashimpur central jail on a prison ambulance as he fell ill at around 5:00 pm today, Sunday.
Sayedee was later shifted to BSMMU as his condition deteriorated.
Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital’s resident physician Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that Sayedee was brought to the hospital in the afternoon. After various checks-up, his sugar level was found high and pressure uncontrolled. Moreover, he had a heart attack. Later he was sent to BSMMU.
Md Shahjahan Ahmed, jail superintendent of Kashimpur central jail part-1, confirmed that Sayedee has been admitted to BSMMU due to ailment.
Jail sources said Sayedee has long been incarcerated at part-1 of Kashimpur central jail after he was sentenced to prison until death for crimes against humanity in 1971 Liberation War. He fell ill at around 5:00 pm today.
Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 17 February 2018 sentenced him to prison until death for crime against humanity. He was arrested on 29 June 2010 in a case filed over hurting religious sentiment. He was later shown arrested for crime against humanity on 2 August that year.