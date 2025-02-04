Former secretary Enam Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Former secretary Enam Ahmed Chowdhury has passed away. He fell ill at home in Banani of the capital on Monday afternoon and was rushed to hospital. The physicians there declared him dead. He was 88 years old.
Enam Ahmed Chowdhury's son Nadeem Chowdhury told Prothom Alo last night that his father fell ill at around 4:30 in the afternoon at his Banani residence. He was taken to hospital where the physician on duty declared him dead.
Nadeem Chowdhury said his sister and other relatives were out of the country. Once they return, Enam Ahmed Chowdhury would be laid to rest.
During the BNP-Jamaat government, Enam Ahmed Chowdhury had been the chairman of the Privatisation Board. He had been the vice chairman of BNP.
In 2018 he left BNP to join Awami League. He was made member of the Awami League advisory council.
Enam Ahmed Chowdhury was from an eminent family of Sylhet.