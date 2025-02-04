Former secretary Enam Ahmed Chowdhury passes away

Former secretary Enam Ahmed Chowdhury has passed away. He fell ill at home in Banani of the capital on Monday afternoon and was rushed to hospital. The physicians there declared him dead. He was 88 years old.

Enam Ahmed Chowdhury's son Nadeem Chowdhury told Prothom Alo last night that his father fell ill at around 4:30 in the afternoon at his Banani residence. He was taken to hospital where the physician on duty declared him dead.