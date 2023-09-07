Dengue situation may worsen further in this weather

The number of dengue patients has been on the rise since the end of July. Dengue cases in districts outside Dhaka have risen exponentially in the first six days of September. It’s been raining incessantly with no fall of temperature along with extreme humidity. This weather favours the breeding of aedes mosquitoes.

Meteorologists say the situation may remain the same all throughout the month. Entomologists and public health experts fear that the dengue situation may worsen further in this situation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 14 more dengue deaths on Wednesday. With that, the toll this month rose to 78. A total of 671 dengue patients have died this year so far.