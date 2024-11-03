Chattogram sea port: All business dominated by AL men

For 17 consecutive years, the container handling business at Chattogram port has been dominated by seven companies. Some of these companies are owned by Awami League leaders or their family members, while others are owned by businessmen close to Awami League officials.

Occasionally, these organisations secure contracts by manipulating tenders. At other times, they are awarded work through direct tender Due to the lack of competition, container handling costs at the port have risen, and traders pass on additional expenses to the general public by increasing the prices of goods.

Saif Powertech Limited is one of the seven companies. Sources related to the port indicate that its managing director, Tarafder Ruhul Amin, has close ties to former Awami League Minister of Shipping Shajahan Khan, Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury (known as Liton Chowdhury), the former Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Shipping Ministry, and former local MP MA Latif.