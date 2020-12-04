Momen thanks PM Hasina for 'prudent, decisive' step to relocate Rohingyas

If these desparate people with no hope for future left alone, there is always possibility of pockets of radicalism and terrorism, and such may create an uncertainty in the region frustrating the ongoing developnent projects in Myanmar, said the foreign minister.

Over the last three years, trade and investment from European, ASEAN, China, Japan and the UK have increased manyfold in Myanmar in spite of violation of human rights in Myanmar, Momen observed.



He said none of the human rights organisations have started any blockade of those countries that are heavily investing in Myanmar nor asking for divestment as they did in the case of apartheid in South Africa.



"Rohingya problem was created by Myanmar and they are the only one who can solve it," he said.



Momen said all the international organisations and important countries of the world must commit themselves to approaching Myanmar in a meaningful way to resolve this crisis -- the sooner the better.



In the face of growing concerns over the extreme congestion in the camps of Cox's Bazar and to avert any risk of death due to landslides and other unwarranted incidents, the government has decided to relocate, in phases, 100,000 Rohingyas to Bhashan Char.



Accordingly, in the first phase, more than 1600 Rohingyas, who expressed their willingness voluntarily for relocation, were shifted to Bhashan Char on Friday afternoon.



