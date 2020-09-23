More names start coming to the fore

Many of the DGHS officials, who gave shelter to Abdul Malek alias Badal, are still in service. Since his appointment as a driver in the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in 1986, Malek gradually took control of the drivers' recruitment, their transfer and promotion. Mysteriously, the high officials did not oppose it.

The members of Rapid Action Battalion-1 on Wednesday arrested Abdul Malek from his Dakkhin Kamarpara residence that falls within the jurisdiction of Turag police station in the capital. Information of his huge amount of asset starts coming out.

Malek is a member of a syndicate which controls the DGHS.

After the ruling Bangladesh Awami League came to power in 2009, one of the policymakers of the health ministry backed this syndicate. Abdul Malek worked as the driver of the then health directorate DG Shah Munir Hossain, a supporter of that policymaker. Later, Malek formed Drivers’ Association’ and became its president. All the drivers would follow his orders.