Mother flies to Libya and rescues son from mafias

Yaqub Hasan wanted to go to Italy from Libya through the Mediterranean in search of a better life. But he was captured by a mafia gang on his way. His mother Shahinur Akter could not trace his son despite paying ransom through the agents in phases.

At one stage, Shahinur left for Libya in search of her son. There, she roamed around from place to place looking for Yaqub Hasan for a month and a half and succeeded in tracking down her son eventually. Later, Yaqub was released with the help of the Bangladesh mission and International Organisation for Migration (IOM). But Shahinur couldn’t meet Yaqub immediately after his release as they were in different countries. The mother and her son finally met after returning home from two different countries last month.

No, it’s not a film script. It is a true story about Shahinur Akter, 45 and her son Yaqub Hasan, 20 from Kalikapur village in the Jafarganj union of Cumilla’s Debidwar upazila. The story of Shahinur, who rescued his son abroad without knowing any language except Bangla, is all over the area now.