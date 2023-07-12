Govt reshuffling administration with ‘preferred people’ before JS polls

In the past five days, the government has made new appointments of deputy commissioners in 28 districts. These appointments generate increased curiosity within the political landscape before the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections as the DCs generally act as returning officers in the polls.

The government also transferred 13 superintendents of police (SPs) and appointed 45 new Upazila Nirbahi Officers’ (UNOs) that time. The SPs and UNOs also play an important role before and during the polling.

The political arena is abuzz with discussions regarding the government's reshuffling of field-level administration, particularly the appointment of preferred officials in key positions, ahead of the upcoming 12th parliamentary election. The DCs has taken centre stage in discussions. Of the newly appointed 28 DCs, seven worked as personal secretaries to different ministers and secretaries and 11 officials worked at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), cabinet division, public administration ministry and home ministry.