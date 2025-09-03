Gang-rape threat to DUCSU candidate: DU expels student for 6 months
Dhaka University has expelled a student, Ali Husen, for six months for issuing a gang-rape threat on social media against a female candidate in the coming DUCSU elections.
The decision was announced in a press release issued by the university’s Public Relations Office on Wednesday morning.
According to the release, “For using obscene language and issuing threats against a female student of the university on social media, Ali Husen, a student of the Department of Sociology from the 2020–21 session, has been expelled from the university for six months. This decision was taken based on the recommendation of the Proctorial Investigation Committee.”
The release further noted: “This is the highest punishment that can be awarded under the university ordinance by the Proctor. Ali Hussen class roll is 54 and registration number 2020212768. He is a resident of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haq Hall. At the same time, the complaint against him has been referred to the university’s Sexual Harassment Committee.”
The university authorities had formed two separate investigation committees on Tuesday to look into the incident.
Of them, the Proctor’s Office formed a three-member body, while the DUCSU and Hall Union Election Commission formed a two-member fact-finding committee.
The expulsion decision was made based on the recommendation of the committee formed by the Proctor’s Office.