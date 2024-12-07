International media unfairly portrays Bangladesh's minority issue: Shafiqul Alam

Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam today, Saturday said the Bangladesh's minority issue was unfairly portrayed in international media and influential nations' top parliamentary hearings, urging secular newspapers and international rights groups to open probes into the alleged religious violence cases here.

"When the Netra News debunked the Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Unity Council's report on the attacks on the Hindu community in the post-revolution days, I expected the group to make a statement," he said in a statement posted on his verified Facebook account.

"After all, they were challenged by a top investigative website, which built its reputation by covering some of the biggest corruption and human rights violation stories in Bangladesh," he added.

The press secretary said the Netra News report showed almost all nine Hindu deaths, which the minority council claimed to have been caused in communal hatred-related violence, were connected to other reasons such as political, personal and other causes.