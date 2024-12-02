Incidents of minority oppression in Bangladesh “propaganda”, foreign adviser tells diplomats

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain wanted to consider a statement of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee regarding Bangladesh as a “characteristic Mamata-like remark”.

Mamata Banerjee called on the Indian government to urge the United Nations to deploy a UN peacekeeping mission in Bangladesh, Touhid dismissed the statement as typical of Banerjee’s rhetoric.

“These are characteristic Mamata-like remarks. I see no basis for such a suggestion,” remarked the interim government’s foreign affairs adviser.

Touhid Hossain said this while talking to the media after briefing the foreign diplomats, on the condition of the minorities in the country, at the state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka Monday.