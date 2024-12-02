Incidents of minority oppression in Bangladesh “propaganda”, foreign adviser tells diplomats
There are efforts domestically and globally to give an impression that the country is heading towards a deteriorated situation and a section of the media, especially in India, is engaged in this propaganda, said the foreign affairs adviser
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain wanted to consider a statement of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee regarding Bangladesh as a “characteristic Mamata-like remark”.
Mamata Banerjee called on the Indian government to urge the United Nations to deploy a UN peacekeeping mission in Bangladesh, Touhid dismissed the statement as typical of Banerjee’s rhetoric.
“These are characteristic Mamata-like remarks. I see no basis for such a suggestion,” remarked the interim government’s foreign affairs adviser.
Touhid Hossain said this while talking to the media after briefing the foreign diplomats, on the condition of the minorities in the country, at the state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka Monday.
Addressing the Winter Session of the state assembly today, chief minister of India’s West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said, “Our proposal is that the central government urges the United Nations to send peacekeeping troops to Bangladesh.”
She further said that she will send a written proposal to this end to the central government.
Speaking about this, foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain further said, “We don’t know what led her to issue such a statement. Personally, I think it was not appropriate for her politics. We want to keep a normal relation with India based on mutual interests.”
“We should not forget that there is a global campaign (against the government) by a certain group,” he remarked.
The adviser stated that the government will handle it with an iron-hand if anyone tries to create chaos in the country.
Responding to a question, the foreign adviser said they did not say anything specific about India to the diplomats but media issues came up.
He said a representative of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was also present at the briefing largely attended by the diplomats.
Responding to a question, Hossain said they shared with the diplomats under what circumstances former ISKCON leader Chandan Kumar Dhar, alias Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, was arrested, who later landed in jail.
The government will not allow any communal activities in the country and it sees all its citizens equally, he emphasised.
“We did not say that there is no problem in the country. There are problems and we are trying to fix those problems,” Hossain said, adding that they have become successful in addressing issues in many areas.
Touhid highlighted a shift in Bangladesh-India relations following the political transition on 5 August. However, when asked whether the scheduled Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) with India will be held this month, he said, “I think it will be held.”
“Our aim is to sustain a normal, friendly relationship with India that protects our national interests,” he noted.