Mamata Banerjee seeks deployment of UN troops in Bangladesh
Chief minister of India’s West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has taken a stern stance on the condition of Bangladesh’s minorities and sought intervention from the United Nations.
Addressing the state assembly today, the West Bengal CM said, “Our proposal is that the central government urges the United Nations to send peacekeeping troops to Bangladesh.”
Mamata said she will send a written proposal to this end to the central government.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and pro-Hindu organisations have been demonstrating in West Bengal and the south-east region over allegations of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. Mamata made the appeal today after the politburo of CPI-M (Communist Party of India-Marxist) on 28 November expressed concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. A veteran leader of Trinamool Congress told Prothom Alo that the chief minister was practically forced to make this comment as her political rivals have made it an issue in West Bengal.
The West Bengal chief minister also said taking any decision on the issue is beyond the purview of the state government and it will follow the suggestions of the central government over the matter. Mamata also sought a statement from either the Indian prime minister or the external affairs minister over the Bangladesh situation and relations with the country.
“We’ve seen in the last 10 days that the central government keeps mum. His party (BJP) is demonstrating on a regular basis. They are threatening to shut the border,” she said.
About the allegation of attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, Mamata said, “This is the matter of the external affairs ministry, not ours. But it’s true that we have many friends and relatives in Bangladesh. We condemn attacks on people of any religion, caste or creed. We want peace to prevail. Let this session set a motion that no friends of ours get persecuted."
She also said desecration of the Indian flag in Bangladesh is inappropriate.
Mamata also pointed out the detention of 79 Indian fishermen by Bangladeshi authorities and said she talked with the central government about this issue.
Asked about Mamata’s comment, a senior leader of Trinamool Congress told Prothom Alo, “This is a big statement by the chief minister. I don’t think any other West Bengal chief minister made such remarks in the past. I cannot recall the chief minister of any other state making such remarks in the recent past.”
The Trinamool Congress also said Mamata’s remark testifies how much pressure she has been undergoing over the incident in Bangladesh.
The opposition (BJP) is trying to use the Bangladesh issue for their own political mileage and that probably forced Mamata to make the comment, the Trinamool Congress leader said justifying the comment of Mamata.