Mamata Banerjee seeks deployment of UN troops in Bangladesh

Chief minister of India’s West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has taken a stern stance on the condition of Bangladesh’s minorities and sought intervention from the United Nations.

Addressing the state assembly today, the West Bengal CM said, “Our proposal is that the central government urges the United Nations to send peacekeeping troops to Bangladesh.”

Mamata said she will send a written proposal to this end to the central government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and pro-Hindu organisations have been demonstrating in West Bengal and the south-east region over allegations of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. Mamata made the appeal today after the politburo of CPI-M (Communist Party of India-Marxist) on 28 November expressed concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. A veteran leader of Trinamool Congress told Prothom Alo that the chief minister was practically forced to make this comment as her political rivals have made it an issue in West Bengal.