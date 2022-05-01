Muhith’s body reaches Sylhet

His last namaz-e-janaza will be held at 2:00 pm at Sylhet Government Alia Madrasah ground.
After Janaza, he will be buried next to his parents at his family graveyard at Rayanagar in the city.
AMA Muhith, one of the country’s longest-serving finance ministers, the only one who commanded the economy for 10 consecutive years, breathed his last in the wee hours of Saturday.
Muhith’s first namaz-e-janaza was held around 10.45 am at Gulshan Azad Mosque in the city on Saturday.
Later, his body was taken to Central Shaheed Minar where people from all walks of life paid homage.
The second namaz-e-janaza of the Awami League advisory council member was held at Dhaka University central mosque after Zohr prayers on Saturday.
Muhith had been keeping unwell for quite some time. In July 2021, he tested positive for Covid-19, but fought that back. Then in March, he was hospitalised again as he became enfeebled in his old age.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who entrusted him with authoring the Awami League’s manifesto as the party charted its comeback ahead of the 2008 election, expressed deep sorrow at his demise.