Muhith’s body reaches Sylhet

The body of AMA Muhith, former Finance Minister, diplomat, Freedom Fighter and language veteran, reached Sylhet around 10:00 pm on Saturday where people have been waiting to see him for the last time.

Later, the body was taken to the city’s Hafiz Complex.

His body will be taken to the central Shaheed Minar in Sylhet on Sunday (1 May) at 12 noon where people from all walks of life will pay last respects to Muhith.