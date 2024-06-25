Women politicians attacked more on Facebook

Centering the twelfth national elections held last 7 January, women politicians have faced more attacks on Facebook. Of them, women politicians of BNP have been the targetted 10 times more than those of Awami League. Apart from them, journalists, analysts and celebrities have also fallen victim to various harassment.

This information has been published in a study of Tech Global Institute, a Canada-based international research organisation on technological rights. The study titled “From homophobia to assault: The gendered landscape of Bangladesh’s political disinformation” was published last 11 June.

The study collected all public posts from different Facebook pages and groups along with the interactions on them between 1 December 202 and 15 January 2024. Contents that were incorrect or fabricated have been labeled as misinformation, while materials that were distorted have been marked as disinformation.

It has been stated in the research that an analysis of 25,000 Facebook contents revealed how disinformation about women was created and spread centering the national elections.

In these contents, they have been attacked through misuse of intimate photographs, doxing (using personal information posted by someone with malicious intent including the creation of fake ID), trolling, creating deep fake photographs without consent, annoying and sexual harassment.