Murder accused Pradeep shown arrest in graft case

ACC sources said Chumki in the Patharghata area of ​​the city submitted a statement of wealth stating that she had received a six-storey house from his father as a gift.

But, astonishingly Chumki's two brothers and another sister did not get any house from their father. This means, Pradeep made that house through alleged bribery and corruption and put the name of his father-in-law in the record.

Later, he registered the property in 2013 on the basis of a donation letter from his father-in-law. OC Pradeep’s all properties are in the name of his wife Chumki Karan, but she has no credible source of income.

The ACC has also found evidence of assets worth Tk 404,41,869 in Chumki's name. Of this, she spent Tk 21,80,000 for family business and other purposes.

The wealth worth only Tk 49,13,234 was earned from some legal sources like previous savings, gifts and house rent. Besides, immovable and movable wealth worth Tk 309,55,635 was also found in the name of Chumki. It is not consistent with her known income sources.

The ACC probe has found that OC Pradeep Kumar Das bought the property with the money earned through bribery and corruption and registered it in his wife's name.