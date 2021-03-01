Mushtaq's death in custody a 'state killing'

Fifty-one eminent citizens of the country have termed the death of Mushtaq Ahmed, who died while imprisoned under the Digital Security Act, a 'state killing'.

In a statement issued on Sunday, they called for a repeal of the Digital Security Act.

They issued the statement protesting against the police attack and cases filed against demonstrators protesting Mushtaq's death. In the meantime, demonstrations and protests regarding the death, and also against the Digital Security Act, have entered the third day. The court on Sunday rejected an appeal to take cartoonist Kishore, jailed in the same case as Mushtaq, on remand. A hearing on his bail appeal may be held in High Court today, Monday.

In the statement, the 51 eminent citizens demanded the withdrawal of cases and release of labour leader Ruhul Amin and seven students, compensation for those injured in the attack at Shahbag, repeal of the Digital Security Act, bail for cartoonist Kishore and a judicial inquiry into the death of Mushtaq.

The statement was signed by Gonoshathaya Kendra's Zafrullah Chowdhury, Jahangirnagar University teacher Anu Mohammed, Manusher Jonno Foundation's executive director Shaheen Anam, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA)'s chief executive Rizwana Hasan, Dhaka University teachers Zobaida Nasreen, Robayet Ferdous and Asif Nazrul, rights activists CR Abrar and Hamida Hossain, photographer Shahidul Alam, activist Maha Mirza, human rights activist Nur Khan and others.