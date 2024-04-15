‘Alponay Baishakh 1431’ held successfully across three cities
A collaborative initiative of Asiatic Experiential Marketing Limited, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, and Banglalink Digital Communications Limited, Alpona festival, titled ‘Alponay Baishakh 1431’ has successfully been organised in three different locations in the country.
The largest Alpona festival in the country commenced on 12 April, 2024, in Mithamoin, Kishoreganj. Artists are painting the 14-kilometre-long thoroughfare with shining colour palettes from Mithamoin Zeropoint to Austagram Zeropoint, Kishoreganj, in an attempt to set a record for the world’s longest Alpana. Afterward, the Alpona festival started simultaneously at Shib Bari intersection in Khulna and Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka the following day on 13 April.
State minister for posts, telecommunications, and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak visited Mithamoin to participate and witness the magnificence and colourful display of the Alpona festival today on 14 April, 2024, accompanied by Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited.
The Dhaka event of ‘Alponay Baishakh 1431’ was graced by the presence of the speaker of the national parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as the chief guest, Naheed Ezaher Khan, MP, minister of state, Ministry of Cultural Affairs; Atiqul Islam, mayor, Dhaka north city corporation; Asaduzzaman Noor, MP and Chairman, Asiatic 3Sixty; Iresh Zaker, group managing director, Asiatic 3Sixty; Rupali Chowdhury, managing director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, chief operating officer and director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited; Monzula Morshed, chief human resources and administration officer of Banglalink Digital Communications Limited and renowned artist Md Muniruzzaman were present at the site, along with other distinguished guests.
Khulna Event at Shib Bari intersection was graced by the presence of Sheikh Sohel, presidium member of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League and director of BCB; Mukul Kumar Maitra, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) of Khulna; Muhammad Mahbub Islam, internal audit director; Md Maruf Hossain Chowdhury, cluster deputy director, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited; and Shakil M Humayun, branch manager, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited.
Rupali Chowdhury, managing director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Our participation in setting a world record with the longest Alpona reflects our dedication to pushing boundaries and making history. We look forward to such colourful and memorable Baishakhi festivals for years to come.”
Iresh Zaker, group managing director of asiatic 3sixty, expressed his delight in witnessing the revival of the ‘Alpona Baishakh’ festival. “These nationwide events reinstate the true essence of Bengali culture and celebrate Bangladesh’s creativity. Collaborating with Banglalink and Berger Paints on the ‘Alpona Baishakh 1431’ festival fills us with excitement, as at Asiatic, we believe in elevating Bangladesh’s rich creative spirit to global standards and platforms.”
Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Banglalink, said , “Banglalink is deeply committed to celebrating Bangladesh’s rich cultural heritage and the wide array of its festivities. At the heart of these celebrations lies Pahela Baishakh, the country’s most significant cultural event. This festival is a vivid embodiment of Banglalink’s dedication to preserving and promoting Bangladesh’s precious traditions for the generations to come.”
Pahela Baishakh is inextricably linked with Bengali festivity and culture, and Alpona has a special place in it. Alpona embodies the spirit of non-sectarianism in modern Bangladesh. Thus, Alpona is considered a unique phase to welcome the Bangla New Year, which inspires the youth to be non-sectarian and united and move together towards a promising future.
Asiatic Experiential Marketing Limited has been organising the Alpona festival styled as ‘Alponay Baishakh’ in various parts of the country, including Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka, from 2012 to 2019, to welcome and celebrate Pahela Baishakh. After a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the eighth edition of this grand celebration has been organised successfully this year.