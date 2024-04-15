‘Alponay Baishakh 1431’ held successfully across three cities

A collaborative initiative of Asiatic Experiential Marketing Limited, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, and Banglalink Digital Communications Limited, Alpona festival, titled ‘Alponay Baishakh 1431’ has successfully been organised in three different locations in the country.

The largest Alpona festival in the country commenced on 12 April, 2024, in Mithamoin, Kishoreganj. Artists are painting the 14-kilometre-long thoroughfare with shining colour palettes from Mithamoin Zeropoint to Austagram Zeropoint, Kishoreganj, in an attempt to set a record for the world’s longest Alpana. Afterward, the Alpona festival started simultaneously at Shib Bari intersection in Khulna and Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka the following day on 13 April.

State minister for posts, telecommunications, and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak visited Mithamoin to participate and witness the magnificence and colourful display of the Alpona festival today on 14 April, 2024, accompanied by Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited.