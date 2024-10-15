Dengue: 8 more die, 1108 hospitalised
Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 223 this year.
During the period, 1,108 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of them, 164 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 174 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.
Some 3,680 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country. A total of 44,764 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January 2024.
Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.