Sheikh Hasina may be tried at International Crimes Tribunal: Law adviser

Law adviser of the interim government, professor Asif Nazrul, has said former prime minister Sheikh Hasina may be tried at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) as an instructor for the killings that occurred between 1 July and 5 August centering the movement by the students and masses.

Law, judiciary and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul said these at a press conference at the secretariat on Wednesday.

The interim government has decided that the trial of the killings which occurred during the students-masses movement between 1 July and 5 August will take place at the International Crimes Tribunal.