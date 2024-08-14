Sheikh Hasina may be tried at International Crimes Tribunal: Law adviser
Law adviser of the interim government, professor Asif Nazrul, has said former prime minister Sheikh Hasina may be tried at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) as an instructor for the killings that occurred between 1 July and 5 August centering the movement by the students and masses.
Law, judiciary and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul said these at a press conference at the secretariat on Wednesday.
The interim government has decided that the trial of the killings which occurred during the students-masses movement between 1 July and 5 August will take place at the International Crimes Tribunal.
Asif Nazrul said some cases have been filed over mass killings and gunfire.
Various groups including various student organisations and human rights organisations raised queries whether there is any scope to try these cases as crimes against humanity.
They have examined the matter and found that those, who were involved in these killings, ordered and assisted in different ways, can be brought to justice, Asif added.
The law adviser said, "We have seen names of some ministers in newspapers, there are allegations against some who gave orders and instructions and there are allegations of involvement against those including the former head of the government. We will also look into whether there are any command responsibilities of others including the outgoing prime minister."
The then Awami League government constituted the International Crimes Tribunal in 2010 for trying those who committed crimes against humanity taking position against the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.