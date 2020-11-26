Myanmar hands over 9 Bangladeshi fishermen

Prothom Alo English Desk

Myanmar on Wednesday returned nine Bangladeshi fishermen, caught from the Bay of Bengal, to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), reports UNB.

The fishermen were handed over following a flag meeting between the border security forces of Bangladesh and Myanmar in the morning.

On 10 November, the fishermen were fishing in the south Bay of Bengal, two kilometers away from St Martin's Island.

Advertisement

Suddenly, the engine of their fishing trawler stopped working and sea tides took them to Myanmar's maritime area.

Then Border Guard Police detained them, lieutenant colonel Md Faisal Hasan, commander of BGB Battalion-2, said.

Following the incident, BGB has been trying to bring them back, he said. "And the returnees have been sent to institutional quarantine."


More News

'Second wave' in Dhaka mask market too

The Babubazar wholesale mask market bustles with sales as coronavirus cases increase in the country

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

COVID-19 deaths cross 6,500 in Bangladesh

Prothom Alo illustration

Foreign minister, foreign secretary test positive for COVID-19

Foreign minister, foreign secretary test positive for COVID-19