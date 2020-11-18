Myanmar’s lack of sincerity hinders Rohingya repatriation: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said Myanmar’s lack of sincerity is the key reason behind the delay in Rohingya repatriation and sought genuine pressure from the international community on Myanmar, reports news agency UNB.

“Myanmar says they’ll take back Rohingyas but they didn’t take anybody despite giving two dates for their repatriation,” he told newspersons at an interaction event with Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

The foreign minister further said Myanmar does not feel any pressure and they do not respond to Bangladesh on the Rohingya repatriation issue. “If we knock them for 100 times, they just reply twice.”