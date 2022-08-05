Economy under pressure, measures are being taken: BB governor

In reply to a question about several banks owned by a certain business establishment, the Bangladesh Bank governor said, "It is not for us to see who the owner is of which bank. We want good governance. The foreign banks do not accept the letter of credit (LC) of some of our banks and want another bank's guarantee -- we do not want it to be like this."

When asked about such statements of the central bank governor, former caretaker government advisor AB Mirza Azizul Islam told Prothom Alo, "There will be an improvement in the global situation to an extent and inflation will decrease. The way for wheat to come from Ukraine has opened. But I do not understand how export earnings will increase. Inflation has increased in the countries which are the main destination of our exports. This will naturally lead to a fall in demand for our products. However, with new people going overseas, our remittance may increase well, though this fluctuates throughout the year."

Mirza Aziz agreed with the Bangladesh Bank governor's contention that cash flow was less compared to the GDP. However, he said, it was not clear what measures were being taken in this regard. It will be difficult to restore good governance in the banking sector unless it can be freed of the alliance between the political leadership, bank owners and the bank management authorities in the matter of bank loans.