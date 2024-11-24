Test train reaches Khulna via Padma Bridge
Preparations for launching Dhaka-Khulna direct train service via Padma Bridge have proceeded one step forward as the last test run train reached Khulna at 1:10pm today.
“The last trial train with the speed of around 100 kilometers per hour has reached Khulna through the Padma Bridge..., this is the third trial train on Dhaka-Khulna section,” Director General of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Shahadat Ali told BSS.
The train started from Kamalapur at 9:10 am with 12 coaches and reached Khulna at 1.10 pm in its 3.45 hour journey, he said commercial train service on the route is expected to begin next month.
Railways ministry secretary Abdul Baki, Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali, Railway Western Region General Manager Mamunul Islam and other senior officials were on board during this trial run.
All three trial runs have been completed and the final trial took about three hours and forty-five minutes, Railway secretary told journalists saying they’re planning for commissioning the train service in this section in the first week of December.
Under the project the government has constructed the 172-km broad-gauge single line rail track from Kamalapur to Rupdia and Singia stations at a cost of Tk 371.55 billion. The rail line has provision to upgrade it into double line.
The Dhaka-Bhanga section of this line was opened in October last year and five trains are being operated in this section every day.
Once the rail line becomes functional, the distance between Dhaka and Jashore would decrease by nearly 200 km, halving the journey time. Now train journey from Dhaka to Jeshore via Jamuna bridge take nearly eight hours.
Dhaka-Khulna train line will directly connect the country's two biggest seaports-Chattogram and Mongla.