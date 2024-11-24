Test train reaches Khulna via Padma Bridge

Preparations for launching Dhaka-Khulna direct train service via Padma Bridge have proceeded one step forward as the last test run train reached Khulna at 1:10pm today.

“The last trial train with the speed of around 100 kilometers per hour has reached Khulna through the Padma Bridge..., this is the third trial train on Dhaka-Khulna section,” Director General of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Shahadat Ali told BSS.

The train started from Kamalapur at 9:10 am with 12 coaches and reached Khulna at 1.10 pm in its 3.45 hour journey, he said commercial train service on the route is expected to begin next month.