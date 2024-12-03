CA for more intensive work to revitalise SAARC

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus Monday urged the SAARC secretariat to work more intensely to make the regional body functional for the common benefit of the South Asian countries.

"SAARC is a forgotten word. If you can revitalise it, this will give dividend to the people of the whole region," he said as secretary general of SAARC Golam Sarwar called on him at his office in Tejgaon here.

Sarwar thanked Dr Yunus for being a big supporter of the SAARC and said that they were encouraged by his recent call to South Asian leaders for the revival of the multilateral body.