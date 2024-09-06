Dr Yunus for reviving SAARC spirit for solving regional issues 

The interim government’s chief adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, has stressed a revival of the "spirit of SAARC" to address regional challenges.

In an interview with Indian news agency PTI, the chief adviser noted that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, was formed with a great cause but has now exists on paper only, without any functioning.

The Economic Times, an Indian media outlet, reproduced a part of the interview on Friday. Citing PTI, it reported that Dr Yunus would try to meet Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly session later this month.