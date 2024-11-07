Special envoy Lutfey Siddiqi holds high-level bilateral meetings in Geneva

Chief advisor’s special envoy Lutfey Siddiqi held a series of bilateral meetings in Geneva, Switzerland this week, says a press release of the chief adviser's press wing on Thursday.

He met with UNCTAD secretary general Rebeca Grynspan at her office on 4th November. They discussed UNCTAD’s contribution in thought-leadership and agenda-setting at the intersection of trade and development.

Secretary general Grynspan expressed her office's readiness to enhance cooperation, and technical assistance to Bangladesh on its reforms journey including implementation of the DMFAS platform and upgrading of the ASYCUDA system used by Bangladesh customs.

The special envoy also met the Zhang Xiangchen, deputy director general, World Trade Organization on 5 November. They discussed possible avenues to enhance south-south dialogue and WTO’s possible support in smoothening Bangladesh’s LDC graduation.