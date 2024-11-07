Special envoy Lutfey Siddiqi holds high-level bilateral meetings in Geneva
Chief advisor’s special envoy Lutfey Siddiqi held a series of bilateral meetings in Geneva, Switzerland this week, says a press release of the chief adviser's press wing on Thursday.
He met with UNCTAD secretary general Rebeca Grynspan at her office on 4th November. They discussed UNCTAD’s contribution in thought-leadership and agenda-setting at the intersection of trade and development.
Secretary general Grynspan expressed her office's readiness to enhance cooperation, and technical assistance to Bangladesh on its reforms journey including implementation of the DMFAS platform and upgrading of the ASYCUDA system used by Bangladesh customs.
The special envoy also met the Zhang Xiangchen, deputy director general, World Trade Organization on 5 November. They discussed possible avenues to enhance south-south dialogue and WTO’s possible support in smoothening Bangladesh’s LDC graduation.
Special Envoy Siddiqi had a meeting with Daren Tang, director general, World Intellectual Property Organization on 6 November at the director general’s office.
They discussed the constructive role of a developed soap ecosystem in attracting foreign investment and fostering diversified exports from Bangladesh. WIPO stands ready to support Bangladesh and provide effective technical cooperation for IP development.
Special envoy Siddiqi was in Geneva as part of the delegation to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), led by law advisor Asif Nazrul and labour advisor Asif Mahmud.
Earlier, the group met with the director general of ILO Gilbert F. Houngbo who expressed support and optimism for Bangladesh’s reforms agenda.