Disagreement in fundamental reform proposals as first phase of dialogue ends

The first phase of dialogues between political parties and the National Consensus Commission, aimed at building consensus on reforms in various sectors of the state, has concluded.

Although there is an agreement among the parties on many of the recommendations from the five reform commissions, differences remain on key proposals such as ensuring a balance of power.

Sources within the Consensus Commission indicate that, after analysing the outcomes of the first phase, the second phase of discussions with political parties will begin soon.

In this phase, fundamental reform proposals will be given more importance, and topic-specific discussions will take place on issues where there are differences of opinion.

The second phase is expected to start before the Eid-ul-Azha (early June). Based on discussions with the parties, a “July Charter” will be drafted, which the Commission aims to finalise by July.