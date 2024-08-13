Monirul and Habibur sent into retirement from Police
Former head of Police’s Special Branch (SB) Monirul Islam and former commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman have been sent into retirement from their job.
The news of sending them into retirement has been reported in separate notices issued from the police sub-section of home ministry today, Tuesday. Both of them held the designation of the additional inspector general.
The notice issued from the home ministry stated that Monirul Islam and Habibur Rahman are sent into retirement from government service in public interest according to the provisions of section no. 45 of the Public Service Act, 2018 (Act No. 57 of 2018).
Earlier, another notice issued from the home ministry today reported about Monirul Islam being attached to the police headquarters. And, Habibur Rahman was transferred from the post of DMP commissioner and attached to the police headquarters on 7 August.