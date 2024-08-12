Police in dire straits due to massive politicisation

The “chain of command” of the police force has broken down after the fall of the government of Sheikh Hasina due to the student-people movement. All types of activities of the law enforcing agency were stopped for three consecutive days. Though the police members have started returning to the workstations and activities at various police stations have started albeit on a limited scale, many of the police members are not feeling secure.

Relevant people said the police were politicised on a large scale in the three consecutive terms of the government of Sheikh Hasina. An eager section of the force used the police members to implement the party’s agenda. They also played a significant role in killing people by firing bullets indiscriminately and disproportionate use of power on the protestors who were waging a movement seeking a reform in the job quota system.

Now, all of them have gone into hiding immediately after getting the news of the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.