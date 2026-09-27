OC of Shah Ali police station withdrawn after attack on healthcare centre in Mirpur

The organisation filed a case with Shah Ali Police Station over the incident. The case names former member of the BNP’s Dhaka North City unit, Mohammad Hanif Mia, and 250 unidentified others as accused. The first information report (FIR) states that the total damage amounted to more than Tk 10 million.

Four young men were arrested by police from Shah Ali Police Station last Friday night over their alleged involvement in the incident. Police subsequently arrested five more people after Saturday evening.

DMP Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed visited the healthcare centre yesterday afternoon. Responding to questions from journalists after the visit, he said those involved would not be spared.

Regarding allegations that vandalism took place in the presence of police, the DMP commissioner said the incident occurred at around 1:45 am. He said an investigation was underway to determine whether police reached the scene in time after receiving the information and whether there had been any negligence or dereliction of duty.

A three-member investigation committee has been formed, headed by an additional deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Darus Salam zone. The committee was instructed to submit its report by Saturday (yesterday). The commissioner had said that if the investigation found evidence of negligence or dereliction of duty by any police officer, strict action would also be taken against that officer.

The OC of Shah Ali Police Station was withdrawn the following day after the DMP commissioner’s announcement.