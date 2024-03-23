High salinity concentration in northern districts’ groundwater

Salinity is increasing in ground water in the northern districts of Bangladesh, finds a recent study conducted by the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

The scientists of this government organisation found the rising level of salinity in the underground water in areas where salt is being used for fish farming.

Intensified salinity in coastal areas has already turned into a critical issue for Bangladesh. In this situation, water, soil and the environment experts dubbed this finding of high concentration of salinity in the northern districts’ ground water far away from the coastal areas as “surprising” and “dangerous”. They think this salinity could widely affect the lives of the people of the areas including their potable water supply and agriculture.