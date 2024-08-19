2 more murder cases filed against Sheikh Hasina, Quader, Kamal

Two separate cases were filed Monday against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal over the killings of certain Liton Hasan Lalu alias Hasan in the capital’s Mirpur area and one Tarik Hossain in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area during the recent movement of Students Against Discrimination.

Among the cases, Liton Hasan’s brother Milon filed a case against 148 including the former prime minister with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan.