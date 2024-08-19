2 more murder cases filed against Sheikh Hasina, Quader, Kamal
Two separate cases were filed Monday against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal over the killings of certain Liton Hasan Lalu alias Hasan in the capital’s Mirpur area and one Tarik Hossain in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area during the recent movement of Students Against Discrimination.
Among the cases, Liton Hasan’s brother Milon filed a case against 148 including the former prime minister with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan.
The other prominent accused in the case are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former MPs Mainul Hossain Nikhil, Ilias Mollah, Kamal Ahmed Mazumder, former inspector general of police (IGP) Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former DIG Harun-Or Rashid, and former additional joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.
Meanwhile, victim Tarik Hossain’s mother Fidushi Khatun filed the other case against 13, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat.
According to the case documents, victim Hasan joined a peaceful procession in Mirpur area on 4 August as part of the movement of Students Against Discrimination.
It further said around 2:00 pm, leaders and activists of the then ruling party started firing bullets on the procession indiscriminately, injuring Hasan. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at Neuroscience Hospital in the capital’s Agargaon area.
Tarik was shot by unidentified miscreants in front of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station on 5 August and succumbed to his injuries on 9 August at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.