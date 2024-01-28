Digital Security Act: JnU student Khadija discharged from one case

Court sources said Khadija’s lawyer appealed for her discharge from the case filed at Kalabagan police station. After hearing from both sides, the court pronounced the order.

The court also fixed 29 February as the date for hearing of another case filed under the Digital Security Act at New Market police station.

Khadijatul Kubra is a second year student of the Political Science department at the university. Police in October, 2020, filed two cases against her and retired major Delowar Hossain on charges of making anti-state remarks and tarnishing the country’s image online.