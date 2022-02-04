National Library Day on Saturday

National Library Day-2022 will be observed Saturday across the country with the theme ‘digital library is the pledge of the country’s golden jubilee’.

Department of Public Libraries under the cultural affairs ministry will observe the day organising different programmes with a view to making people more library-oriented.

Besides, Bangla Academy, Jatiya Grantha Kendro, Kabi Nazrul Institute, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka University, Library Association of Bangladesh, district administrations and others will also observe the day.

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the eve of the day.