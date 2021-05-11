National moon sighting committee to meet Wednesday evening

The national moon sighting committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday evening to fix the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims, reports UNB.

The Islamic Foundation has issued a press release in this regard saying the meeting will be held at the foundation's Baitul Mukarram office after Maghrib prayers for reviewing information on the sighting of Shawwal moon.

Mohammad Faridul Haque Khan, state minister for religious affairs and also president of the committee, will preside over the meeting, it added.