Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas as per deal: Myanmar minister

Myanmar international affairs minister Kyaw Tin has said his country is committed to take back their people, the Rohingyas, under the agreement signed between Naypyidaw and Dhaka in 2017 regarding the repatriation of the forcefully displaced people from Bangladesh to Rakhine, reports BSS.

Besides, he said, Myanmar is sincere in peaceful coexistence and resolving bilateral issues with its neighboring countries, including Bangladesh, through mutual partnership.

Tin made the remarks recently in a letter written to Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, a foreign ministry press release said here today.