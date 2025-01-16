Govt forms 11 teams to investigate corruption charges against Hasina, 10 conglomerates

The ACC has informed the court about the investments, purchasing assets and bank transactions of the eight members of the family worth about Tk 143 crore.

The court has ordered in freezing 68 bank accounts of S Alam Group Chairman Saiful Alam and his family.

In addition, an order has also been issued to confiscate immovable properties in 16 of his land.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered the seizure of 580 houses, apartments, land and other immovable assets in the country and abroad belongs to former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his family and Aramit Group.

Of these, 343 are in the UK, 228 in the UAE and 9 in the US, according to the investigation.