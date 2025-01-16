Govt forms 11 teams to investigate corruption charges against Hasina, 10 conglomerates
The interim government has formed 11 inquiry teams to investigate corruption allegations against the family members of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 10 others conglomerates, including S Alam, Beximco, Bashundhara and Summit Groups.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will lead these teams and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) will coordinate the process while legal support will be provided by the Attorney General’s office, sources said.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) will work with these investigative teams, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ACC Md Akhterul Islam told BSS here today.
The investigation into the alleged financial crimes of 10 industrial groups was started earlier. The ACC and CID were given the tasks to investigate into the crimes of respective groups, he said.
Apart from Sheikh Hasina's family, the 10 industrial groups also included, Nabil Group, Orion Group, Gammon Group, NASA Group, Sikder Group and Aramit Group.
The Financial Institutions Division on December 2, informed the BFIU through a separate letter about the government's decision to conduct a joint investigation against the companies under the law and the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations.
Besides, letters have already been sent to various countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) seeking information about their assets.
Responding to the ACC's application, the court has already ordered the seizure and freezing of the immovable and movable assets of Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and eight members of his family abroad.
The ACC has informed the court about the investments, purchasing assets and bank transactions of the eight members of the family worth about Tk 143 crore.
The court has ordered in freezing 68 bank accounts of S Alam Group Chairman Saiful Alam and his family.
In addition, an order has also been issued to confiscate immovable properties in 16 of his land.
Meanwhile, the court has ordered the seizure of 580 houses, apartments, land and other immovable assets in the country and abroad belongs to former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his family and Aramit Group.
Of these, 343 are in the UK, 228 in the UAE and 9 in the US, according to the investigation.