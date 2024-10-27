ICT shows arrested 20, issues arrest warrant against 17 others

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday showed 20 former ministers, advisers, secretaries and security forces officials arrested, allowing two separate pleas of the prosecution.

The three-judge panel of the ICT led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the orders Sunday afternoon.

"We moved three separate applications today. Of the three, two were for showing total 20 people, who have already been arrested in other cases and are now behind bars, arrested in cases lodged under the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). Under one petition, the court showed 14 people, including Anisul Huq, Faruk Khan, Dipu Moni, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Haque Inu, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Salman F Rahman, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, Kamal Ahmed Mazumder, Golam Dastagir Gazi, AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik and former home secretary Md Jahangir Alam arrested. The court ordered to produce them before it on 18 November," ICT chief prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam said.