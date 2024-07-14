PM Hasina terms criticisms on her foreign trips as ‘mental sickness’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has described the opposition block’s criticisms on her recent trips to India and China as ‘mental sickness’ and questioned their intentions.

“I went to India and returned after selling the country, I visited China and returned empty-handed… I don’t understand if they speak these things consciously, or if they have intentions to humiliate me?” she asked.

The prime minister was speaking at a press conference in her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Sunday. She hosted the programme to disclose the outcomes of her recent visit to China.