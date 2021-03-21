News of general holiday over Covid-19 false: Ministry

News of general holiday run by different media outlets on COVID-19 is false and baseless, the health ministry sources said, reports BSS.

According to a statement signed by Maidul Islam, public relation officer of the health ministry, a section of electronic media is broadcasting false and baseless news on general holiday from 26 March to 4 April quoting health secretary.

The health ministry urged the media outlets to stop broadcasting and publishing the false news on general holiday, it added.