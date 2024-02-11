50pc of LGED’s rural roads require repairs

The Charbishwas-Rantandi Taltala union road of Patuakhali’s Golachipa upazila is about 20km long. The entire road is in a dire state. The pitch carpeting has been damaged and brick chips have emerged. There are small and large potholes here and there. People suffer immensely while crossing the road as no renovation has been done over the past 10 years.

The road comes under the jurisdiction of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) of the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives ministry. The LGED has the largest road network in the country. According to the LGED’s road maintenance unit, 50 per cent of the LGED roads always remain in good condition while another 50 per cent require renovation regularly and 25 per cent of these dilapidated roads become unusable due to lack of renovation, and almost all of these unusable roads are muddy roads in rural areas.

The dire state of LGED’s roads is also being discussed in parliament. Mentioning the bad condition of the roads in the area, the Patuakhali-3 (Golachipa and Dashmina) lawmaker SM Shahzada said in parliament on 4 February that he was embarrassed during the election campaign due to the dilapidated condition of the roads.

Satkhira-2 (Sadar) lawmaker Ashrafuzzaman also told parliament on that day, “Roads are in such a bad condition that if a pregnant woman crosses on this road she will give birth to the baby midway.”