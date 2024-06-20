Discussions on Asaduzzaman Mia based on speculation:  Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said current discussions about ex-Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia’s graft allegations appeared to be based on speculation.

Speaking to journalists at the secretariat on Thursday, the home minister said, "As far as I know, the discussions are speculative. No formal allegations have been brought against him yet. Regarding the claims about his illegal properties, he has not been summoned yet. If he is summoned, we will understand, and surely he will have some explanations."

