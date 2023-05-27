Prothom Alo receives two prizes at the Global Media Awards

Prothom Alo has received two prizes in the Global Media Awards 2023 event. The awards were announced and handed over on 26 May at closing event of the World Congress of News Media at the Harvard Club auditorium in New York.

Prothom Alo won the third prize among local brands in the Best Idea to Grow Advertising category. Prothom Alo's initiative in this regard was called 'bKash Eid Ayojon!'

Prothom Alo secured honourable mention in the Best Iteration category for its e-paper.