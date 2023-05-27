Prothom Alo receives two prizes at the Global Media Awards

Prothom Alo has received two prizes in the Global Media Awards 2023 event. The awards were announced and handed over on 26 May at closing event of the World Congress of News Media at the Harvard Club auditorium in New York.
Prothom Alo won the third prize among local brands in the Best Idea to Grow Advertising category. Prothom Alo's initiative in this regard was called 'bKash Eid Ayojon!'
Prothom Alo secured honourable mention in the Best Iteration category for its e-paper.
The 2023 Global Media Awards attracted 775 entries from 239 newspapers, magazines, digital media, television and radio platforms from 40 countries all over the world.
INMA president Maribel Perez Wadsworth distributed the awards among the winners. The event was conducted by writer and presenter Terri-Karelle. Managing editor Anisul Hoque accepted the awards on behalf of Prothom Alo.
Maribel Perez said, new challenges are emerging before the news media around the world. The media is not only tackling these challenges, but overcoming these too. The winner in the end is truth, professional excellence and creativity. And the actual reason behind this victory is people. The media plays a significant role in people's lives.
Times of India won the INMA Awards 2023 best award in South Asia. Anandabazar group won first prize in a certain category for its special presentation on Puja songs. In the regional newspaper category, India's Jagaran won two first prizes. News media representatives from all over the world took part in this World Congress of News Media event.