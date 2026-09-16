Gas supply increases, industry gets priority

Gas supply in the country has increased after more than a month and a half. Following the prime minister’s announcement to increase gas supply to industries, supply began rising from Monday night and increased further yesterday, Tuesday.

Petrobangla officials said industrial consumers were being given the highest priority after the increase in supply. Most of the additional gas is going to the industrial sector.

Petrobangla oversees the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), while its subsidiary, Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL), imports it.

Two officials responsible for LNG supply told Prothom Alo that supply was initially disrupted following a fire at a floating terminal. In addition, delays in LNG cargo arrivals due to the war in the Middle East delayed efforts to increase supply. Cargoes are now arriving regularly.