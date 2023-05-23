Two-week ‘Capacity Building Programme’ for Bangladeshi civil servants begins in India

As part of the agreement, in the last two years, NCGG has already imparted training to 517 officers from Bangladesh, according to a press release of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The NCGG’s programme reinforces the principle of citizen-centric governance among civil servants. It aims to foster the exchange of information, knowledge, and innovative ideas while promoting the adoption of best practices and digital governance. By enhancing the sensitivity and responsiveness of civil servants, the programme seeks to bring about greater efficiency and effectiveness in public administration, it said.

The inaugural session was chaired by NCGG director general Bharat Lal.