Two-week ‘Capacity Building Programme’ for Bangladeshi civil servants begins in India

A two-week Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for civil servants of Bangladesh was inaugurated at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) campus in Mussoorie of India, reports news agency UNB.
Following the completion of the first phase of training, NCGG has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Bangladesh to enhance the skills and capabilities of an additional 1,800 civil servants by 2025.
As part of the agreement, in the last two years, NCGG has already imparted training to 517 officers from Bangladesh, according to a press release of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
The NCGG’s programme reinforces the principle of citizen-centric governance among civil servants. It aims to foster the exchange of information, knowledge, and innovative ideas while promoting the adoption of best practices and digital governance. By enhancing the sensitivity and responsiveness of civil servants, the programme seeks to bring about greater efficiency and effectiveness in public administration, it said.
The inaugural session was chaired by NCGG director general Bharat Lal.
In his address, Lal highlighted that the capacity building programme has been developed in collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh and the Indian High Commission, Dhaka. The primary objective of this programme is to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and innovations that have been implemented in India to enhance governance and public service delivery, the release added.
Underlining the instrumental role of women in nation-building, he urged civil servants to empower women. He also emphasised the importance of creating an environment that fosters gender equality, ensuring that women have equal access to opportunities, resources, and decision–making processes.
The entire capacity building programme will be supervised by AP Singh, course coordinator for Bangladesh, Sanjeev Sharma, co-course coordinator and the capacity building team of NCGG, the release further said.
This is the 60th batch from Bangladesh attending the training program at NCGG.