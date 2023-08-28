Two judges leave court amid chaos

Two judges of a dual bench of the High Court leave court amid chaos between pro-Awami League lawyers and pro-BNP lawyers.

The incident took place after the grant of a writ petition seeking BRTC's action to remove addresses and statements of BNP acting vice chairman Tarique Rahman, who is absconding in the eye of the law, from social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

Earlier, the High Court bench comprised of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam granted the writ petition.

Afterwards, pro-BNP lawyers in the court opposed the move.