NIKKEI Asia report 'completely false, misleading': Dhaka

Bangladesh has termed the recent report run by NIKKEI Asia 'completely false and misleading' saying the country will share its reaction with NIKKEI Asia on the report.

“This is not true. It’s completely false and misleading,” state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam told newsmen on Monday.

The state minister also said there is nothing like Bangladesh-China maintenance centre or missile maintenance centre and there is no plan to have anything like that.