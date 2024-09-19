World Bank pledges support for key reform initiatives

World Bank is ready to be part of key economic reforms of the interim government, a visiting top official of the multilateral lender said today.

Martin Raiser, vice president of the World Bank’s South Asia region made the comments after meeting chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office in Dhaka.

"Count on us. We are ready to help," Raiser said in response to the Chief Adviser's call for broader support for the Interim Government’s move to fix economy, clean up corruption and undertake key reforms in areas such as judiciary.

Raiser said the World Bank was "excited" by the government's reform agenda and he felt "it was worth visiting Bangladesh right now".

"There are so many expectations," he said.

World Bank vice president said the lender was ready to support reforms in banking, taxation, customs, VAT, digitization and anti-corruption measures.

