Tarique Siddique sued for plotting abduction, murder

A case was filed on Thursday against 10 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's security affairs adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, allegedly for abducting, plotting to forcibly disappear and ultimately killing Col (retd) Md Tauhidul Islam Chowdhury.

Chowdhury, chief of the personal security team of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain.

The court after recording statement of the complainant, asked New Market police station to file the matter as a first information report (FIR).