Tarique Siddique sued for plotting abduction, murder
A case was filed on Thursday against 10 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's security affairs adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, allegedly for abducting, plotting to forcibly disappear and ultimately killing Col (retd) Md Tauhidul Islam Chowdhury.
Chowdhury, chief of the personal security team of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain.
The court after recording statement of the complainant, asked New Market police station to file the matter as a first information report (FIR).
The other accused in the case are-- former director general of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) Lt Gen (retd) Md Saiful Alam, Major General (sacked) Ziaul Ahsan, Md Abdul Baten, Md Mokhlesur Rahman, Golam Mostafa Russel, Golam Saqlain, Mahmud Naser Jony, Md Abu Azif and Sirajul Islam Khan.
Col (retd) Md Tauhidul Islam Chowdhury was picked up by plainclothes security officials from his Elephant Road house on 27 December 2018.
He was sent to jail under two fake cases after keeping him confined in a secret place for two days.
When Chowdhury finally came out of jail on bail, police did not even bother to record a general diary over his detention and confinement.