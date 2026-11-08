Govt forms 6-minister committee to address employees’ pay and allowance discrepancies

The government has taken steps to address discrepancies that have arisen over the order of pay grades, promotions and higher grades in the new pay structure for government officials and employees.

It has formed a six-member cabinet committee to review the complaints and recommend measures, including the reorganisation of pay grades, the introduction of new risk allowances and changes to existing allowance rates.

The committee, chaired by Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, has been formally named the ‘Committee for reviewing issues relating to the fixation, expansion and revision of employees’ pay grades and allowances’.

The committee will make recommendations on raising or lowering the pay grades of certain posts, ensuring consistency among different grades and introducing new allowances. The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification on the matter on 2 November.